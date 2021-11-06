BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.7047 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.
BCE has raised its dividend by 13.4% over the last three years. BCE has a payout ratio of 107.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect BCE to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.6%.
Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $50.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. BCE has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $53.00.
BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.77.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
See Also: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.