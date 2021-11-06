BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.7047 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

BCE has raised its dividend by 13.4% over the last three years. BCE has a payout ratio of 107.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect BCE to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.6%.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $50.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. BCE has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.77.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

