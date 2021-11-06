BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at Desjardins

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BCE. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on BCE to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$66.42.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$63.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.23. The firm has a market cap of C$57.31 billion and a PE ratio of 19.68. BCE has a twelve month low of C$52.52 and a twelve month high of C$67.08.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.22%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.