BCE (TSE:BCE) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82, RTT News reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$63.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. BCE has a 12-month low of C$52.52 and a 12-month high of C$67.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. BCE’s payout ratio is 106.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.42.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

