Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.67 on Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001096 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $16,188.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00090821 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000472 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000597 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 82.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001056 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

