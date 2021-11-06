Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share.

BDX traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,990,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,118. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.61. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $226.15 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,674. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

