Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $19.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 80.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 27,771 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

