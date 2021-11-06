Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $134.45

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.45 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 147.80 ($1.93). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 145.80 ($1.90), with a volume of 356,372 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEG. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 163 ($2.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £221.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,458.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 138.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 134.45.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.