Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ BNFT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. 165,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.61. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.
Benefitfocus Company Profile
Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.
