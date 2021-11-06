Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. 165,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.61. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

