BENQI (QI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.56 Million

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. BENQI has a market capitalization of $53.54 million and approximately $13.56 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00083055 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00079358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00100571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,096.60 or 1.00398998 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,417.37 or 0.07258994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022429 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

