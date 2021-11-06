Berenberg Bank Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €225.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €225.00 ($264.71) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.

MTX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €213.71 ($251.43).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

ETR MTX opened at €203.30 ($239.18) on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €160.55 ($188.88) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion and a PE ratio of 86.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €192.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €202.02.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.