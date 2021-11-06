Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €210.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €182.90 ($215.18).

ETR SAE opened at €148.00 ($174.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.39. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €141.19 and a 200 day moving average of €146.87.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

