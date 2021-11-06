Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AOX. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, alstria office REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.39 ($20.45).

ETR AOX opened at €19.49 ($22.93) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of €16.30 and a 200 day moving average of €16.14. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

