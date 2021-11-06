Berenberg Bank Trims Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Target Price to GBX 2,065

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,065 ($26.98) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OCDO has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocado Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,477.08 ($32.36).

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 1,725.50 ($22.54) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,819.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,901.35. The company has a market cap of £12.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,545.32 ($20.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,888 ($37.73).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

