Bezant (BZNT) 1-Day Volume Tops $650.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Bezant has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $650.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bezant has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00252919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00096865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

