BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BGCP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.14. 2,946,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,254. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

