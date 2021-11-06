BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:BGCP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.14. 2,946,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,254. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.
BGC Partners Company Profile
BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.
