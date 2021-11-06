Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.33% and a negative net margin of 562.38%.

NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.93. The stock had a trading volume of 212,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $60.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61.

In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $279,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $65,124.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,085.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,221. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Bicycle Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCYC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

