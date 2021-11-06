Bigbom (BBO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $59,806.00

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Bigbom coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bigbom has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Bigbom has a total market cap of $155,867.48 and approximately $59,806.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00051978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.00265083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00099121 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bigbom Coin Profile

Bigbom (CRYPTO:BBO) is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Bigbom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

