Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to post $115.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.12 million. Bill.com posted sales of $54.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $479.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $477.30 million to $482.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $646.45 million, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $672.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.06.

Bill.com stock traded up $40.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,450,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,043. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.89. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.19 and a 1-year high of $343.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of -285.86 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $403,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.79, for a total transaction of $2,636,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,450 shares of company stock worth $58,595,643. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

