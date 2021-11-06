Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Increased to $366.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $284.00 to $366.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.06.

BILL stock traded up $40.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,461,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of -185.81 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.89. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.19 and a fifty-two week high of $343.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $403,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total transaction of $358,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,450 shares of company stock worth $58,595,643. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

