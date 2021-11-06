Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $13.85 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Binance USD has a market cap of $13.85 billion and approximately $5.79 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00051731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00266773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00097740 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 13,844,849,709 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

