Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of BIREF stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of -0.26.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0159 per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

