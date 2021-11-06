Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.80

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 174091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

BIREF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $157.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0159 per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

About Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

