BitMoney Price Up 96.8% Over Last 7 Days (BIT)

BitMoney (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 80.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 6th. One BitMoney coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitMoney has a total market capitalization of $9,993.87 and $119.00 worth of BitMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitMoney has traded up 96.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitMoney

BitMoney’s total supply is 87,904,513 coins and its circulating supply is 82,497,698 coins. BitMoney’s official website is bitmoney.ws . BitMoney’s official Twitter account is @bitrewards and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitMoney

