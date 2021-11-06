BitTorrent (BTT) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $2.47 billion and $378.19 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00079550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010427 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005653 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003289 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.