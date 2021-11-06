BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.98. 1,018,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,260. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $62.60.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,586,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,505,474 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

