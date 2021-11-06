Black Knight (BKI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Black Knight to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Black Knight to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.72. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $95.76.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKI. Raymond James raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.44.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.