BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.11

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.11 and traded as high as C$14.60. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$13.63, with a volume of 3,640,927 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BB shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.80 billion and a PE ratio of -9.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60.

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Cook sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total transaction of C$82,150.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$419,039.70. Also, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total transaction of C$57,272.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,888,459.80.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

