BlackCoin Price Hits $0.0574 on Major Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00027161 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,999,135 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

