BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of BL stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $129.37. The stock had a trading volume of 534,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.22 and its 200-day moving average is $113.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $98.06 and a 52-week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $7,315,903.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,223 shares in the company, valued at $18,509,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,654 shares of company stock worth $31,060,880 over the last three months. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in BlackLine by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

