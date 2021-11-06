BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 349,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,176. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

