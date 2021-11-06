BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,955,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cinedigm were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cinedigm by 91.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 82,265 shares during the period. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cinedigm from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. Cinedigm Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $406.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 93.47% and a negative return on equity of 240.07%.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

