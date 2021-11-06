BlackRock Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 84.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 461,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ACNB were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACNB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ACNB by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ACNB by 63.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ACNB by 15.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACNB by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ACNB by 40.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ACNB alerts:

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $244.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. ACNB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

ACNB Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB).

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.