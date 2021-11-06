BlackRock Inc. Has $2.77 Million Position in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.53% of Loop Industries worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Loop Industries by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 40,531 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Loop Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Loop Industries by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.77 million, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

