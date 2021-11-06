BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 251,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Impel NeuroPharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMPL. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth $998,000. Norwest Venture Partners Xiv LP bought a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth $27,233,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth $28,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Impel NeuroPharma news, CEO Adrian Adams acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $279,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,669.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IMPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ IMPL opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.87. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

