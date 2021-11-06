BlackRock Inc. Sells 28,314 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,314 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Hudson Technologies worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HDSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 1,437.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 286,049 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 216.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 154,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDSN opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.26 million, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.23. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian F. Coleman acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $72,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Otto C. Morch sold 57,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $183,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

