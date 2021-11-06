BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,880,559 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Tyme Technologies were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYME. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 44.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 394,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 219,507 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 933.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 201,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 182,163 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director David Carberry purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $78,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,250 shares of company stock valued at $401,106. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $167.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.