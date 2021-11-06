BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 733,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Genie Energy worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNE. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Genie Energy by 95.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Genie Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Genie Energy by 161.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 44,308 shares during the period. 24.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNE stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. Genie Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $9.60.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 12.76%.

Genie Energy Profile

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

