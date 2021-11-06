BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Declares GBX 2.31 Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 191.25 ($2.50).

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.