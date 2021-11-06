BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Declares GBX 2.31 Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 191.25 ($2.50).
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s
Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.