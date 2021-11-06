Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $230,736.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars.

