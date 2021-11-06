bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to post earnings per share of ($2.96) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.61). bluebird bio posted earnings per share of ($3.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($12.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.89) to ($11.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($9.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.00) to ($5.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.94) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3,217.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $12.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,160,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

