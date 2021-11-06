Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) EVP Tracey L. Mccain Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BPMC opened at $114.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.85 and its 200-day moving average is $93.64. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

