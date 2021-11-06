Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 125.61% and a net margin of 36.35%.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $353.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 171.77, a quick ratio of 171.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 49,494 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

