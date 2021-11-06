BMO Capital Markets Increases Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $47.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 42.34% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RVLV. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.
Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $82.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.28.
In related news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 5,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $240,513.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,818.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,140,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,621,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,828,000 after acquiring an additional 398,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after buying an additional 683,374 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,927,000 after buying an additional 1,848,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,154,000 after buying an additional 1,733,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,365,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,113,000 after buying an additional 66,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
