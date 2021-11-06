BMO Capital Markets Increases Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $47.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 42.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RVLV. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $82.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.28.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 5,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $240,513.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,818.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,140,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,621,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,828,000 after acquiring an additional 398,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after buying an additional 683,374 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,927,000 after buying an additional 1,848,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,154,000 after buying an additional 1,733,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,365,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,113,000 after buying an additional 66,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

