BNP Paribas Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to Neutral

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BNP Paribas currently has $89.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Westpark Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.73.

NASDAQ PTON traded down $30.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.64. 83,359,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,512,217. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $935,981.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $7,355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $40,708,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

