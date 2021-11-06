Boliden AB (publ)’s (BOLIF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their sell rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a SEK 331 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.63.

OTCMKTS BOLIF opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $40.37.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

