Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of LON:BONH opened at GBX 11.25 ($0.15) on Friday. Bonhill Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The stock has a market cap of £11.09 million and a P/E ratio of -3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.

In related news, insider Simon Stilwell bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,532.53). Insiders have acquired a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,200,000 in the last ninety days.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

