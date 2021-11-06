Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,650.00 at Morgan Stanley

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,597.45.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,618.97 on Thursday. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,701.09 and a 12-month high of $2,631.68. The company has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,406.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,307.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking will post 41.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $1,472,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $20,929,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Booking by 16.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

