Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 1.10% of Broadscale Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCLE. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,775,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Shares of Broadscale Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $12.14.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

