Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Markel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,116,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Markel by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Markel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Markel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Markel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,417,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.16, for a total value of $1,950,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,812 shares of company stock worth $6,267,661 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,271.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,312.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,261.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,232.08. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $942.44 and a 1-year high of $1,343.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 57.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

