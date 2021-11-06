Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $1 Million Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANGI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Angi by 292.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $131,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $10.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. Angi Inc. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist cut their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

